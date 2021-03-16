Rockstar Games confirm implementation of fan fix for ‘GTA Online’

Rockstar Games has confirmed they will officially implement the load time-reducing fix for GTA Online that a fan discovered last month.

At the start of the month, a programmer going by the handle ‘t0st’ discovered an issue with the way that GTA Online handled part of its loading process, which led to inflated loading times.

By implementing a simple fix, which was made available as a file for PC players to download, t0st managed to cut load times from six minutes to two minutes on their test machine.

In a statement to PC Gamer, Rockstar Games said: “After a thorough investigation, we can confirm that player t0st did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved.

“As a result of these investigations, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a forthcoming title update.”

Rockstar haven’t confirmed when the fix will become available, or how big the load time reductions will be.

In an update to their post on how they reduced the load times, t0st has said that they have been awarded $10,000 through Rockstar’s Bug Bounty program. The program was created to reward people who were able to find vulnerabilities in their online games.

Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two, has recently said that they believe it is time to introduce $70 (£50.53) games into the market.

In a recent statement, CEO Strauss Zelnick said: “The last time there was a frontline price increase in the US was in 2005-2006. So we think consumers were ready for it.”