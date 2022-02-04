Rockstar says ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ development is “well underway”

Rockstar Games has confirmed that “active development” on Grand Theft Auto 6 is “well underway”.

In a blog shared today (February 4), Rockstar revealed that “active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway”.

“We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details,” ended the post.

Advertisement

Although details on Grand Theft Auto 6 are light for now, Rockstar has also shared more on its plans for GTA 5.

We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you! — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

This includes a release date for current-gen versions of GTA 5, which will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15. On what the upgrade will entail, Rockstar added the following:

“Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S features new graphics modes with up to 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR options and ray-tracing, as well as offering the technical advancements of the latest console generation with faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, platform-specific features like advanced haptic feedback, and much more.”

The studio also confirmed that players will be able to carry across their story mode and GTA Online progress across to these new versions.

Along with this current-gen upgrade, Rockstar has touched on some improvements it’s making to GTA Online. This includes a standalone version for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles, a new tutorial, and “a sizable GTA$ windfall” that aims to help new players with an easier time getting started.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Ghostwire: Tokyo has received a March release date alongside an in-depth showcase. There’s now plenty of new gameplay footage and developer commentary for fans to explore, and NME liked what we saw in a recent hands-off preview.