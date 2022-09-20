Rockstar says ‘GTA 6’ leak is legitimate but won’t cause delays

Rockstar Games has confirmed that videos appearing to contain leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) are legitimate, though says it does not anticipate any major delays as a result.

On Sunday (September 18), videos were published that appeared to show early gameplay of GTA 6, which is still in development.

In a statement released yesterday (September 19), Rockstar Games confirmed “a network intrusion in which an unauthorised third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto.”

Although the footage was legitimate, Rockstar has shared that it does not anticipate “any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.”

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

“Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations,” continued the statement. “We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation.”

While it’s unclear who was behind the hack, Uber – which suffered its own hack last week – has suggested that the same group, Lapsus$, may have been behind both hacks. Uber added that it is “in close coordination with the FBI and US Department Of Justice on this matter.”

Earlier in the year, it was reported that GTA 6 will be set in Miami and will feature the series’ first female character. However, the same report also claimed that GTA 6 is still “at least” two years away from being released due to Rockstar’s shift away from crunch culture.

