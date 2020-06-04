Rockstar Games have announced the servers for GTA and Red Dead Online will be temporarily closed to honour the legacy of George Floyd.

The developer posted on their official Twitter to announce the information earlier today (June 4). Servers will be closed between 7:00pm and 9:00pm (BST), disallowing players access to the online components of their popular franchises.

You can read the company’s full statement below.

Following the memorial, we hope you will join us in further honoring the many victims of America's racial injustices by supporting their families, black-owned businesses, those marching on the streets, and coalitions through the organizations listed here: https://t.co/yIQu2R1pJb — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 4, 2020

In an additional tweet, Rockstar stated they hope fans will “join in further honouring the many victims of America’s racial injustices by supporting their families, black-owned businesses, those marching on the sheets, and coalitions through the organisations.” A link is also provided to support multiple charities related to the matter.

Rockstar Games joins the ranks of other gaming companies such as Naughty Dog who have voiced their stance on the movement, stating that “now is the time for all to do our part and end anti-Black racism and violence,” before adding that “many of us at Naughty Dog are donating to national and local organisations.”

Other companies such as Square Enix have also donated to the movement, revealing in a Twitter post that they “are pledging $250,000 and will match employee donations to support the Black Lives Matter organisation and other charities, in the effort to help combat racial injustice and positively affect change in the world.”

Sony was due to showcase a reveal event today for its PlayStation 5, but took the decision to postpone the event to “allow more important voices to be heard”. Other companies joined them in postponing their events, with CD Projekt Red pushing their Cyberpunk 2077 livestream to the end of the month.

