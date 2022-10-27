Rocksteady co-founders Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker to leave studio

Rocksteady co-founders Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker are leaving the studio at the end of this year, it has been announced.

In a letter shared to the Rocksteady website, president of WB Games David Haddad wrote: “I have some important news to share with you about Rocksteady Studios. Co-founders and studio heads Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker have made the decision to leave the studio.”

It continued: “We are very proud to have worked alongside Jamie and Sefton, who have led their talented teams to create some of the best games in the world. From the critically acclaimed hit Batman Arkham franchise to their evolutionary thinking with Suicide Squad, they have been great leaders of the team.

A message from Jamie & Sefton “We wanted you, the Rocksteady fans, to hear it first; we have decided to leave Rocksteady… From the day we founded the company all the way to today, Rocksteady has been our life & soul.”https://t.co/3ZRs1NMom2 pic.twitter.com/98I6YOgZrY — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) October 26, 2022

“Visiting Rocksteady Studios has always been a highlight for me personally – the attention to detail, the energy of the people and a sense of what it is like to be in a high performing studio. They have committed to the highest quality and excellence across all facets of game development while ensuring an outstanding culture of caring for their employees.”

It continued that with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, nearly finished, the co-founders will both leave at the end of 2022 to “begin a new adventure in gaming”.

Long-time Rocksteady director of production and original founding member of the studio Nathan Burlow will take on the role of studio director, while Darius Sadeghian will step in as studio product director.

In a joint statement, Hill and Walker said that their decision was “emotional to say the least”, adding: “From the day we founded the company in 2004 all the way to today, Rocksteady has been our life and soul. It has given us the opportunity to do what we love most: make great games with exceptionally talented people.”

They added that some of their proudest moments included working with Warner Bros. and DC on Batman.

“One very special ingredient in all of this is the Rocksteady fans,” they continued. “Their excitement and support for what we do is the fuel that motivates us to be our best. They are the extended Rocksteady team and we wish them a huge thank you for energizing us over the last 18 years! Now with Suicide Squad in safe hands, and the team here stronger than ever, it’s time to hand over the reins, and for us to start a new adventure together in games.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League would be delayed until spring 2023.