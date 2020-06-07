Rogue Factor releases story trailer for ‘Necromunda: Underhive Wars’

Rogue Factor has unveiled a new story trailer for Necromunda: Underhive Wars, over two years after the last teaser was released.

While the CGI trailer doesn’t feature any in-game footage, it does showcase the familiar factions and units from the tabletop version of Necromunda. The game is currently available for pre-order on Steam at USD$39.99.

Watch the trailer below.

An elaborate alpha build of Necromunda: Underhive Wars was showcased at E3 2018, and had then included real-time and turn-based action hybrid gameplay. However, the version that will be released to fans will strictly feature turn-based mechanics, Rogue Factor told Polygon.

“The license, for us, it’s gold. We want to treat it with respect and we want it to be great,” said Yves Bordeleau, general manager of Rogue Factor. “Basically, that’s what we’ve done. We decided to just take a little bit of step back, do a little bit of housecleaning, and then, push full force.”

Rogue Factor added that Necromunda: Underhive Wars will not be a direct adaptation of the tabletop war title, but a class-based game where players will form their own gang of fighters against the AI and other gamers online.

Necromunda: Underhive Wars will be released this summer for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. More information will be released in the weeks ahead.

