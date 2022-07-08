Roguelike deck-building game ‘Inscryption’ is coming to PlayStation

Last year’s critically acclaimed roguelike deck-builder Inscryption is finally coming to PlayStation along with some new features.

The game is coming to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with the port being announced via a trailer that showcases roughly a minute of in-game footage. The announcement was also accompanied by a PlayStation.blog post from Daniel Mullins, the creator of Inscryption.

The aforementioned new features are focussed on trying to make the game more immersive. These include the audio for the companion talking Stoat card coming through the speakers of the controller, as well as the controller’s lights changing to match the in-game lighting. Lastly is the inclusion of haptic feedback, a feature that’s exclusive to the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller.

The game is described by Mullins as being “an inky black card-based odyssey that’s part deck-building roguelike, part escape-room puzzler and part psychological horror.” Mullins also teases that “what starts out as a devilish deck-builder soon becomes something altogether different, but I’ll leave you to discover its darkest secrets for yourself.”

Players will find themselves “trapped at the mercy of a sadistic stranger known only as Leshy, who appears as nothing more than a pair of glowing eyes staring out at you from the darkest recess of his cabin.” From there, players have to defeat Leshy at his own ever-changing card game.

There is currently no set release date for the PlayStation versions of Inscryption at the time of publication or a specified price point, however, it likely won’t differ too much from the £16.79 price of the PC version of the game. There also isn’t any word on whether the game will be coming to other platforms.

