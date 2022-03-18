‘Roller Champions’ has been delayed until “late spring”

Announced way back in 2019, the “early 2022” release for Ubisoft’s team-based skating game Roller Champions has been pushed back to late spring, as announced on the game’s Discord server.

READ MORE: Head of London Games Festival on the punk attitude of British games

A fairly lengthy statement was posted on the server, starting with an explanation as to why the game has been delayed. It reads as follows:

“After evaluating every possible scenario, the team has concluded that they will need a bit more time to deliver the successful game you deserve. We believe it’s the right decision to properly honour your excitement (and our own!) for the game and the competitive scene you’ve started around our Beta.”

Advertisement

As reported by Eurogamer, there have been a few periods of testing for Roller Champions, including alphas and betas. The statement continued:

“We are hard at work for the wait to be worth your confidence in Roller Champions as the game is getting closer to launch every day.

We know that many of you have been following the development of the game for a while now and to showcase our appreciation of your continued support, we wanted to make sure you get this news first: Roller Champions will be releasing this spring”.

Ubisoft quietly delayed Roller Champions again today over on their discord server. pic.twitter.com/kniMdAPnV7 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 17, 2022

Ubisoft has plenty of games in the live service space right now, and although Skull & Bones has been off the radar until recently, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction was only released this year and has already received a new timed mode via an update.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ubisoft has removed the Tom Clancy branding from upcoming shooter, XDefiant, and it will include “factions from the games outside of the Tom Clancy universe”.

In other news, a Mario Kart 8 dataminer has revealed possible new DLC tracks that haven’t been confirmed yet by Nintendo. These tracks are likely part of the later of the six waves of downloadable content (DLC) that are coming throughout this calendar year.