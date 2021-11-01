Romance sim ‘Sucker For Love: First Date’ lets you kiss a pink-haired Cthulhu

Sucker For Love: First Date is a visual novel and dating simulator that lets players romance a variety of eldritch monstrosities, including an anime-style Cthulhu.

Sucker For Love: First Date will allow players to “put the ‘love’ in Lovecraftian horror”, conducting occult rituals all in the name of love (thanks, PC Gamer).

There will be three eldritch admirers to date, from the suspiciously Cthulhu-looking Ln’eta to the veiled Estir and one-eyed Nyanlathotep.

The game was announced yesterday (October 31) with a trailer that combines the usual romance sim gameplay with cosmic horror, tentacled monstrosities and a (very) catchy song.

The game is now available to wishlist on Steam, with the page sharing the following on what to expect:

“Obsessed with occult rituals, you have finally obtained the last thing you need to summon the eldritch horror that has been haunting your dreams; a strange, bright-pink Necronomicon”

You perform the only ritual that doesn’t appear to be insane ramblings, and inadvertently summon Ln’eta, a cute cthulhu-like girl. She agrees to a kiss, on the condition that you perform a few rituals from the book for her first. Looking back at the Necronomicon… all of the other pages suddenly make sense?”

The game will be “reminiscent of old-school anime and dating sims”, and all three dateable entities will be fully voiced.

Sucker For Love: First Date is being published by DreadXP, which previously published Spookware, a horror-themed twist on WarioWare.

