‘Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story’ gets a surprise release today

Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story is now available to buy, following a surprise announcement at the Riot Forge Showcase.

During the Riot Forge Showcase, the publisher revealed that Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story is available to buy and play right now.

The turn-based RPG is set in the League Of Legends universe and is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. In a press release, Riot Forge has confirmed that the game will also come to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms at a later date.

Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story will – as the title suggests – let players follow a party-full of champions from Riot Games‘ biggest game. This includes Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke – all visible below.

The title’s Steam page shares more on what to expect:

“The story is set in two regions of Runeterra, Bilgewater, a bustling port city that is home to sea monster hunters, dock gangs, and smugglers from across the known world; and the Shadow Isles, a land cursed with the deadly Black Mist which shrouds the island and corrupts those it comes in contact with. In order to defeat a common and mysterious enemy, players will form an unlikely party of beloved League Of Legends champions.”

While Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story is available now, Riot Forge has also shared a further look at what to expect in the future. This includes a first look at Song Of Nunu: A League Of Legends Story, which will be a single-player adventure game. There was also a deeper look at Convergence, Ekko’s 2D platformer with time-bending elements.

Finally, the publisher also teased an upcoming game – yet to be announced – that will take place in the Demacia region of Runeterra.

