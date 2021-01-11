‘Rust’ dethrones ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ on Steam top-sellers list

Rust has ended Cyberpunk 2077’s seven-week run at the top of the Steam top-sellers list.

The seven-year-old multiplayer survival game from Facepunch Studios rose three spots to claim number one on the sales charts for the week ending January 20, 2021, as archived by steamdb. The sales boost for Rust is likely due to the game’s newfound popularity on Twitch, thanks to a private server featuring a number of big-name streamers, such as Shroud, Pokimane, Disguised Toast, Sodapoppin and more.

Streams from the private server also helped Rust reach a new peak viewership of over 1million concurrent viewers on Twitch on January 3. Its traction on Twitch has also translated into a larger player base, with the game hitting a new high of over 240,000 simultaneous players just yesterday (January 10).

Advertisement

Rust was originally released into Early Access in December 2013, and was later launched in full in February 2018. Since then, the game has maintained a healthy player base of 50,000 to 80,000 daily players.

Meanwhile, Cyberpunk 2077 fell two spots to number three, overtaken by both Rust and the Valve Index VR Kit. Sea Of Thieves and Phasmophobia rounding out the top five. The rest of the top ten include stalwarts like CS:GO, Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, as well as indie hits Hades and Raft.

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to sell well despite the controversy surrounding the game. Developer CD Projekt RED is currently facing a class action lawsuit over the game’s buggy launch, as filed by Manhattan-based Rosen Law Firm “on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded CD Projekt RED securities”.