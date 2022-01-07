‘Rust’ reflects on 2021 and shares a “sneak peak” of what’s next

Rust developer Facepunch Studios has shared a blog looking back on the last year of development while teasing what’s next for the survival game.

In a blog titled ‘Onwards and Upwards‘ Facepunch Studios has given fans a look at what to expect from Rust in 2022. As well as promising “guaranteed monthly updates every first Thursday of the month along with occasional hotfixes and holiday events,” the blog also gives fans a first look at an upcoming arctic monument.

The monument is set to be released in the “very near future” and will likely be a promising loot spot for players who are willing to brave the cold temperatures.

As well as the new arctic monument, Rust will also be adding “new weapons, deployables, events, vehicles, animals and so much more” through 2022. Fans can already work out what one of these new animals will entail, as the blog comes with an image of a polar bear in the snowy environment.

Elsewhere in the article, Facepunch reflected on some of the biggest moments in Rust over the last year. This included the fact that Rust‘s Voice Props DLC Pack was its “best selling DLC to date”, and that Rust celebrated its eighth birthday in December.

In a brief infographic, it’s also been revealed that Rust has sold almost 12.5million copies in those eight years, with an impressive peak of 267,211 players on the game at once.

“We’re excited to see what we can accomplish in 2022 and we thank each and every one of our players for continuing to enjoy our work,” ends the blog.

