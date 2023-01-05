Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney appear in ‘FIFA 23’ to deliver “good natured barbs”

Three months after it was released, FIFA 23 players have just uncovered a series of easter eggs featuring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The Hollywood legends own National League side Wrexham AFC, which was included in FIFA 22 via the Rest Of The World category and returned for the 2023 edition.

However, Reynolds and McElhenney themselves also appear in FIFA 23 to offer some “good-natured barbs”.

In one Easter egg, the pair can be heard talking about Premier League side Liverpool during a pre-game message. “Well, this is a special game, this a big club versus a very small club,” starts McElhenney. “A giant club, versus a minuscule, improvisational version of a football club,” adds Reynolds, before revealing they were dunking on Liverpool.

Another takes place as Wrexham take on EFL League Two side Stockport County, who were promoted ahead of Wrexham at the end of last season. “Well, this is one of our main rivals from our first season as co-chairman of the club,” explains McElhenney. “Yeah, they got promoted over us last season. Still a little bit bitter about that, but feel free to deliver Stockport Country 31 flavours of humiliation. Don’t hold back,” encourages Reynolds.

Sharing the news on Twitter, McElhenney went on to deny that the pair were insulting Liverpool. “Just a good-natured barb between two massive clubs,” he said.

It’s yet to be revealed if there are other Easter eggs featuring Reynolds and McElhenney in FIFA 23. The pair also star in Disney+ docuseries Welcome To Wrexham, which tracks the pair’s attempts to turn around the “struggling” team, which is the third oldest football club in the world.

Last year, it was confirmed FIFA 23 had the series’ most successful launch ever. FIFA 23 is the final instalment in the long-running football video game series, which is set to be renamed EA Sports FC from next year following the end of EA’s partnership with FIFA.

