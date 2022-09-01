Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio to reveal “sneak peek trailer” next week

Sega has announced that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will share a first look at one of its upcoming projects next week.

As spotted by Gematsu, via VGC, the studio is planning on airing a broadcast next week dubbed the ‘Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio TV #12.5: Sneak Peek Trailer Brought to You by the Director!’.

During this broadcast, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio director and executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama and product manager Masaya Santou will be present.

Advertisement

The broadcast will start at 12PM BST / 4AM PT / 7AM ET on September 8.

It’s unclear at this time what project Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio plans on unveiling during the short showcase. The studio has previously confirmed it is working on an entirely new idea, as well as a sequel to Yakuza: Like A Dragon that fans are calling Yazuka 8, for now.

It’s possible the Yakuza developer intends on showing the first look at its new IP, but it’s more likely it will share something to do with the Like A Dragon sequel.

In July, the first work-in-progress images for Yakuza 8 were shared online. The in-studio photos show off three of the game’s characters including Like A Dragon’s protagonist Ichiban Kasuga – who appears to have a new look – and his best friend, Yu Nanba, as well as police officer and teammate from LaD, Koichi Adachi.

Other than the first in-game cinematic screenshots we’ve seen, and the fact that Ichiban is returning as the playable character, not much else is known about the sequel.

Advertisement

It’s worth mentioning, however, that the Tokyo Game Show is set to begin on September 15. Fans could also see the Yakuza studio at the event, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

In other news, Fortnite is letting its players earn a collection of free loot with its new Play Your Way event.