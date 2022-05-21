Saber Interactive joins ‘Knights Of The Old Republic Remake’ development

Saber Interactive, the developer behind Evil Dead: The Game, has joined with Aspyr to develop Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake.

During the recent Q4 Embracer Group report, board member Matthew Karch shared that Aspyr and Saber Interactive have joined together to collaborate on the remake of the 2003 classic title.

“Aspyr has gone full in to make this the best game that they can make,” Karch said. “When we acquired Aspyr, we knew from the start that they would require our assistance. Saber has tremendous expertise in creating these types of products. We’ve done it on Halo–on multiple Halo products–so we’ve been spending a lot of time working with them to bring this title over.”

Karch went on to say that a lot of effort is being put into the game, and the team has essentially had to remake the game from scratch, but fans will hear more about the game “in the next several months.”

“We’re fully confident that the game is going to be fantastic but it’s a massive, massive product and massive products require a lot of effort and a lot of time to make good. And especially when you’re talking about a game already old – very old – we’ve basically had to remake that game from scratch,” he said.

Knights Of The Old Republic Remake was announced last year and is set to release on PC and as a timed PS5 exclusive. Both BioWare and EA confirmed shortly after that that they won’t be involved.

Saber Interactive is also known for its development of World War Z. Its latest title, Evil Dead: The Game released on May 13 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In NME’s three-star review, Jake Green said, “Evil Dead: The Game is a must-play for Raimi-heads, but is more difficult to recommend for others.”

In other news, the playable protagonist of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor will reportedly be Cal Kestis.