‘SaGa Frontier’ is finally getting the remastered treatment

Square Enix has announced a remastered version of the PlayStation classic SaGa Frontier.

Titled SaGa Frontier Remastered, the game will be released in Summer 2021 for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android. It will feature updated graphics, cutscenes, support for high definition resolution and a new high-speed gameplay function, among other modern upgrades.

The remaster will also introduce a brand new protagonist, Fuse, who was supposed to be included in the original 1997 game but was cut as a playable character prior to release due to time constraints. New events and cutscenes that were not featured in the original have also been added.

Check out the trailer for SaGa Frontier Remastered below:

SaGa Frontier is the seventh title in the long-running SaGa franchise – a series of science fantasy open world role-playing video games. In 1997, SaGa Frontier was the first in the series to be released under the SaGa name in the West. Prior instalments were marketed as The Final Fantasy Legend games instead, or went unreleased outside of Japan altogether.

During its initial release, SaGa Frontier was noted for its innovative and non-linear ‘Free-Form Scenario System’, which allowed gamers to play as seven different protagonists, all with their own goals, story and more. In more recent years, the system has been compared to Square Enix’s 2018 turn-based RPG, Octopath Traveler.

Earlier this year, Square Enix released a remastered version of Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles for PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. That remaster featured enhanced visuals and cross-platform play, alongside other upgrades.