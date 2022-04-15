‘Saints Row’ character customisation showcase taking place next week

Deep Silver has announced a character customisation showcase for the next Saints Row game that will be taking place next week.

Called the “ultimate customisation showcase,” the presentation will air on April 20 at 8PM BST / 12PM PT / 9PM CEST. The showcase will be hosted by actress Mica Burton and be available on both YouTube and Twitch.

The soft-reboot of the Saints Row franchise was originally set to release on February 25 this year, but was pushed back to August 23, 2022 late last year.

Chief creative officer at Volition Jim Boone said at the time that the studio “underestimated the impact Covid would have on our schedule” and has realised that it needs more time to “give our team longer to perfect their craft”.

“Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve. The team just need more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish,” Boone added.

The ragdoll-induced game mode of “Insurance Fraud Missions” will be returning to this iteration of the Saints Row franchise, which see the player ragdolling on the open roads and into cars in an effort to earn as much money from insurance payouts as possible.

“Make bank with your very own Shady Oaks Medical Clinic; go cause yourself some damage, play in traffic and watch the cash roll in from all those totally real injuries you get,” is how the game mode is described.

There are other criminal ventures available in the new Saints Row as well, including the option to dispose of toxic waste for corporations or to recruit a gang of crew members to organise and carry out a heist.

Saints Row is set to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

