‘Saints Row’ reboot reveals expansive customisation options

The upcoming Saints Row reboot has detailed all of the ways in which players will be able to customise different aspects of the game, and has revealed a wide variety of personalisation available for cars, characters, and weapons.

Today (April 20), Saints Row developer Volition shared an Ultimate Customisation Showcase to give fans a look at how they will be able to customise their characters in the game.

The Showcase touched on all aspects of customisation in the game, including a character creation screen that allows for asymmetrical face customisation, prosthetics, and an in-depth array of makeup and scarring options.

For dressing characters up, the upcoming Saints Row game will mark the return of layered clothing, meaning players will be able to layer their clothing choices and choose what their character wears – right down to their socks.

The Showcase also touched on how players will be able to tweak their cars. Volition has confirmed that there will be over 80 vehicles to find in Saints Row, and these can be changed in all manner of ways. There are lots of cosmetic options for customisation – including paint jobs, engine audio and horn style – but plenty of changes under-the-bonnet will affect performance.

This includes the choice to kit out vehicles with nitrous, an off-road kit, and a towing cable. Cars will also come with “signature abilities”, which range from an ejector seat to a giant towed ball and chain.

Guns in Saints Row will also be customisable, and Volition has shared that players can re-colour any part of their weapon. Along with options for stickers and decals, weapon bodies can also be changed completely – in the example given, a rocket launcher can be hidden inside a guitar case, while an assault rifle can be re-designed to look like an umbrella.

Finally, Saints Row will also allow players to personalise how their Saints HQ looks. There will be pedestals to add statues, while players can also choose a dress code for their fellow gang members – which includes determining what sort of vehicle they can drive.

Saints Row is set to launch on August 23, following a delay announced in November 2021.

