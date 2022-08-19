‘Saints Row’ reveals PC specs and requirements

Saints Row is set to arrive later this year, and we’ve just received the official PC specs and requirements from Volition.
The minimum, recommended, high and ultra settings requirements have been posted on the Saints Row website, allowing players to prep for when the game releases next week (August 23). You can view them in the image below:
Here are the Saints Row PC specs and requirements at a glance:
Minimum
- RES/FPS: 1080p – 30 FPS
- OS: Windows 10 64bit
- DIRECTX: DX11
- CPU: Intel Core i3-3240, AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8192 MB RAM
- GPU: GeForce GTX 970, AMD Radeon RX 480
- Storage : 50 GB Available
- VRAM: 4 GB
Recommended
- RES/FPS: 1080p – 60 FPS
- OS: Windows 10 64bit
- DIRECTX: DX12
- CPU: Intel Core i7-6700k, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
- Memory: 12288 MB RAM
- GPU: GeForce GTX 1070, AMD Radeon RX 5700
- Storage : 50 GB Available – SSD
- VRAM: 8 GB
High
- RES/FPS: 1440p – 60FPS
- OS: Windows 10 64bit
- DIRECTX: DX12
- CPU: Intel Core i7-10700k, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Memory: 16 GB
- GPU: GeForce RTX 2080, AMD Radeon RX 6700XT
- Storage : 50 GB Available – SSD
- VRAM: 8 GB
Ultra
- RES/FPS: 4k – 60FPS
- OS: Windows 10 64bit
- DIRECTX: DX12
- CPU: Intel Core i5-12600, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- GPU: GeForce RTX 3080Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6800XT
- Storage : 50 GB Available – SSD
- VRAM: 12 GB
Saints Row is set to launch on PC (via Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia on August 23. It is a reboot of the popular open-world action series, and sees players starting up their very own criminal enterprise.
NME recently previewed Saints Row, and praised its “thoughtful open-world game with interesting combat and a focus on player freedom.”
In other gaming news, Ooblets is set to leave Early Access and the 1.0 version of the game will be released on Nintendo Switch next month.