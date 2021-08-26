‘Saints Row: The Third Remastered’ is free on the Epic Games Store

Saints Row: The Third Remastered is entirely free on the Epic Games Store until September 2.

In celebration of the new Saints Row reboot being announced at Gamescom yesterday, including the fact that it’s an Epic Games Store exclusive, Saints Row: The Third Remastered is free for players to add to their library as of now.

The announcement comes the same day as the free games on the Epic Games store change hands with Void Bastards and Yooka-Laylee currently available for a few more hours. Come 4 PM BST and Automachef becomes the latest free game alongside Saints Row: The Third Remastered.

Automachef is described as “a resource management puzzler where you design kitchens, program machinery and watch your genius come to life!”

That’s in stark contrast to Saints Row: The Third Remastered which “gives you control of the Saints at the height of their power, and you live the life to show for it.” Remastered with enhanced graphics, Steelport “has never looked so good as it drowns in sex, drugs, and guns.”

The game allows players to take a tank skydiving, call in a satellite-targeted airstrike on a Mexican wrestling gang, and fight against a highly-trained military force too. It’s incredibly outlandish and over the top. Saints Row: The Third Remastered also includes all three expansion mission packs and 30 pieces of DLC from the original version.

In much more sombre Saints Row news, Saints Row community developer and expert modder, Mike Watson aka IdolNinja has died after a long battle with cancer.

The news comes at the same time as the announcement that the Saints Row reboot will release February 25, 2022.