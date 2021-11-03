Sakurai thinks ‘Super Smash Bros.’ cannot continue without him

Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has shared his thoughts on the future of the series, revealing that he doesn’t think the series could continue without him and whether or not there are plans for a sequel.

Speaking to Famitsu (thanks, Nintendo Everything), Sakurai has touched on what the future of the iconic fighting game series will be after Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Translated by Siliconera, Sakurai reportedly said “impossible!” several times in response to questions about another entry.

However, later on he suggested that it may not be completely ruled out: “I am not thinking of a sequel. I am not thinking of it every time. However, I can’t say with certainty that this would be the end of Smash.”

Speaking on his own leading role in the franchise, Sakurai said “I currently don’t see a path where Smash can be produced without myself”. Explaining why he’s hesitant to leave the series in another’s hands, Sakurai revealed “we did actually try leaving it to someone else, but it didn’t go well”.

Elaborating further on the potential for another game after Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Sakurai added “if the series were to continue, I have to talk with Nintendo and have a debate on whether it will succeed or not. I must think about this topic seriously”.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate recently received its final DLC (downloadable content) fighter in the form of Sora, the main character from Kingdom Hearts. Sakurai has previously explained that because the character was “supervised” by Disney and Square Enix, development involved “a lot of high hurdles to his inclusion and many guidelines to follow“.

