‘Salt And Sacrifice’ is coming to PC and PlayStation next month

Salt And Sacrifice, the next game in the Soulslike platforming Salt And Sanctuary series, is coming to PC and PlayStation consoles on May 10.

Announced today (April 11), developer Ska Studios has revealed that Salt And Sacrifice will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC (via the Epic Games Store).

Salt And Sacrifice is set in a dark fantasy world and will feature a campaign with challenging combat and RPG systems. The game will allow the player to take the role of one of eight character classes before setting out from Pardoner’s Vale, where a dying land awaits. Players can take on battles against mages while equipped with a collection of skills and tactics.

The platformer also includes the option to play solo or to join a faction in online multiplayer, with PvE-focused outfits and player-controlled Inquisitors at their disposable. You can check out the release date trailer below:

“A terrible fate awaits the decaying Altarstone Kingdom,” the press release reads. “Corrupted Mages, terrifying beings capable of controlling elements in chaotic displays, wreak havoc across the realm.”

“To fight the evil beings, the forsaken and condemned find a new purpose, conscripted to fight as Marked Inquisitors as punishment for past crimes. Only by slaying the Mages can Marked Inquisitors begin to purify the kingdom and find some semblance of redemption.”

James Silva, the founder of Ska Studios, also commented on the announcement saying: “With Salt And Sacrifice, we wanted to create an experience taking everything players loved about Salt And Sanctuary and building upon it in meaningful ways.

“Whether you plan to face Mages alone, call on friends for co-op, or stalk through Altarstone Kingdom as a PvP invader, Salt And Sacrifice offers something for everyone, and we can’t wait to bring the game to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and [the] Epic Game Store on May 10!”

