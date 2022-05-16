‘Salt And Sacrifice’ PlayStation prices forced to rise in some regions

Salt And Sacrifice has received a forced price increase on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in some regions.

Following the launch of Ska Studios‘ Soulslike 2D platforming game Salt And Sacrifice on May 10, it was reported that the price for the game went up on PlayStation stores for some regions.

As reported by Techraptor, the price of the game was forced to match the local prices on the global Epic Games Store, with countries like Brazil seeing a price increase of 276 per cent, meaning the price has gone from $38 to $105. However, in the UK, players saw a decrease from £16 to £13, while in Canada it went from $22CAD to $27CAD.

At the time, developer Shane Lynch told the game’s community on its Discord server that “some prices were originally set much lower than Sony, and we’re obligated to match prices on all platforms. I can’t actually control individual country prices on Sony, so some of it had to go up or down. Sorry.”

Today (May 16), a Ska Studios spokesperson responded to the forced price matching in a new statement to Eurogamer. It said: “Salt And Sacrifice‘s pricing was always intended to be the same on all storefronts at launch. As such, storefront pricing was adjusted in various regions ahead of the game’s global PC launch at 9 AM PT on Tuesday 10 May, 2022. The price has not changed on any storefront or in any region following launch, nor did any platform holder demand any changes to the game’s original pricing.

“Developers Ska Studios and Devoured Studios apologise for any confusion regarding the price correction prior to Salt And Sacrifice‘s launch and as a two-person development team, remain focused on supporting the game following a successful launch.”

Salt And Sacrifice is now available on PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

