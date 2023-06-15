‘Samba de Amigo: Party Central’ will feature a new song from Pitbull’s next album

A new song from Pitbull is heading to the upcoming rhythm game, Samba de Amigo: Party Central.

The new song, titled ‘Let’s Take a Shot’, will be included in the upcoming Nintendo Switch and Meta Quest rhythm game as part of a day-one update.

The track itself will debut as part of Pitbull’s new album, Trackhouse which launches on July 7 this year. Sambe de Amigo also includes another of Pitbull’s hits — ‘Celebrate’.

As for Samba De Amigo, the game will launch on August 29 and feature tracks from Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepsen, Miley Cyrus and Rina Sawayama.

Samba de Amigo tasks players to play to the rhythm of their favourite tracks, using Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers to keep the beat and dance along with the music.

“It’s time to shake it on center stage in this vibrant rhythm action game,” reads the game’s official description. “Amigo and his friends are back in Samba de Amigo: Party Central! Pick up your maracas and groove to 40 hit songs from the world’s most popular genres, with even more arriving as post-launch DLC!”

As well as this new track by Pitbull, the day one DLC will also include the song ‘Shake Senora’ (featuring T-Pain and Sean Paul).

Samba de Amigo includes 40 tracks at launch, with a variety of planned DLC adding new tracks and more. Test your dance technique with a variety of levels and challenges, and dress up Amigo with an assortment of funky costumes and accessories.

You can even hit the dance floor with players worldwide in the game’s online World Party Mode.

“These game modes, combined with solid tracklist, means Party Central looks set to offer plenty to keep players on the hook,” reads our impressions of the game from a preview held last month. “There are precious few rhythm games on the Switch making use of the Joy-Cons, so it feels like an opportune moment for Sega to give Samba its moment.”