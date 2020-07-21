‘Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time’ is releasing next month

Based on the popular animated series, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is an action-platformer releasing next month.

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time will arrive on August 21 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The game is being developed by Soleil, who have recently worked on the free-to-play game, Ninjala. Samurai Jack series creator Genndy Tartakovsky has worked with the developer to bring the game to life, with the script also being written by the show’s head writer, Darrick Bachman.

Players will embark on an epic untold storyline that ties in directly to the series finale. On the journey, many popular characters from the show will appear and will also be voiced by the original voice actors from the animation.

The story will span across time and space as Samurai Jack hopes to save mankind from series villain, Aku. Memorable locations from the show will be present and players can equip their character with a variety of different weapons to best suit their playstyle.

A new trailer showcases the game in action and the frantic hack-and-slash combat in action with an art style that embodies the spirit of the show. Check it out below:

Fans can expect to learn more about Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time on July 23-25 during Adult Swim Con, an online celebration event for many of the company’s properties such as Rick & Morty.

