Sanrio Amiibo Cards are coming to ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to receive a series of Hello Kitty influenced items, via a partnership with US retailer Target.

The collaboration, in the form of Amiibo Cards, was previously released in Europe and Japan, and is now coming to the US on the March 26.

Nintendo of America tweeted the announcement on January 26, confirming the pack will be able to be used with Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack comes to the US for the first time on 3/26, exclusively at @Target! You’ll be able to use these vibrantly designed amiibo cards in compatible games. @Sanrio #ACNH pic.twitter.com/SVqQSekQTj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 26, 2021

There has been some upset over the potential use of the cards, with one Twitter user finding confirmation that currently the only items provided by the cards are posters featuring Sanrio characters.

To all of you considering buying this.

As of today, the only reason for it being "compatible" with New Horizons is that you get posters. No villagers, no furniture. pic.twitter.com/U1ogYyWUZG — Omgyellow (@omgyellow) January 26, 2021

The cards were originally created for use with Animal Crossing: New Leaf in 2016, and were made compatible with Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp App.The cards gave players a wealth of Sanrio-themed items including new villagers, themed furniture, and outfits.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also getting a virtual carnival-style Festivale event on January 28, and the arrival of the event will be heralded by the peacock villager Pavé the Dancer.

At the end of the update video, a Mario-themed free update was also teased for March, which will likely coincide with MAR10 Day, a celebration of all things Mario set to take place on March 10.