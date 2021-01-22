Sarah Connor, Terminator skins now available in ‘Fortnite’

Fortnite Season 5 has continued its expansion of pop culture tie-in characters with new skins based on the Terminator series.

Sarah Connor and T-800 are the latest hunters to join the popular battle royal game, following the launch of the Predator, another Arnold Schwarzenegger-related character, earlier this week. The T-800 skin features all of the character’s iconic traits, like glowing red eyes, a shiny metal exoskeleton and more.

Meanwhile, the Sarah Connor skin is based on actress Linda Hamilton’s appearance in the 1991 film, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, complete with an army vest and round sunglasses. Both skins will be available as a bundle for 2,800 V-bucks, including a bunch of extra cosmetics like a combat knife and emotes, or individually at 1,800 V-bucks for Sarah Connor and 1,500 V-Bucks for T-800.

Check out the trailer for the Sarah Connor and T-800 skins below.

The addition of the Terminator character is just the latest in a series of notable media tie-ins for Fortnite Season 5. The new season had initially launched with skins based on the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda from the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian.

Other pop culture tie-in skins that were released in Season 5 include Kratos from God Of War, Master Chief from Halo, characters from The Walking Dead, DC’s Green Arrow and more.

A skin based on Tomb Raider protagonist Lara Croft could also be headed to Fortnite Season 5, according to a new leak. A prominent Fortnite dataminer has uncovered an unreleased skin codenamed “Typhoon” that will be a female character.