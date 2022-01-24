‘SAW’ villain Jigsaw is the next ‘Dead by Daylight’ crossover killer

Developer Behaviour Interactive has revealed the next cinematic crossover for its asymmetric multiplayer horror title Dead by Daylight, with the deranged Jigsaw from the SAW franchise set to join the game.

Horror fans won’t have long to wait either, as Behaviour confirmed the new killer would arrive in Dead by Daylight this coming Wednesday, January 26.

Jigsaw will be coming to Dead by Daylight as part of the game’s Archives, special events that dive into the universe’s lore and the backgrounds of its playable characters. Each Archive event is structured as a Tome, offering players new levels and different layouts, plus the chance to unlock time-limited rewards by completing in-game challenges.

When your life hangs in the balance, how far will you go? Tome 10: #SAW. Coming January 26th. pic.twitter.com/IasQdEsff6 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) January 24, 2022

Joining the movie series’ signature killer Jigsaw will be survivor Detective David Tapp, and Amanda Young as another murderer, wearing the same disturbing pig mask she wore in the films. Both characters previously appeared in Dead by Daylight’s 2018 DLC, The SAW Chapter.

Behaviour Interactive hasn’t yet revealed how Jigsaw will play in the game, but given the killer’s modus operandi in the films, it seems safe to assume some form of sadistic traps will factor in.

In December, Behaviour Interactive announced plans for another crossover with the classic Japanese horror movie Ring. While further details are yet to be announced, it seems the drowned girl Sadako who crawls out of the television of anyone who watches a cursed videotape, will be making her way to Dead by Daylight in some fashion. The event is set to start in March 2022.

In other news, Elden Ring producer Yasuhiro Kitao has said the upcoming game can be beaten in around 30 hours, while Apex Legends has confirmed the next playable character to be joining the game will be “Mad Maggie”.