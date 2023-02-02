Saweetie to perform ‘Roblox’ Super Bowl concert

Saweetie has confirmed she’s set to perform an official Super Bowl virtual concert within Roblox.

The Saweetie gig, which is set to premiere February 11 at midnight GMT, will be an official part of the NFL’s Super Bowl LVII event line-up. It will then re-air every hour, until February 13.

According to the announcement, the virtual concert will take place in the recently announced Rhythm City experience and celebrate the upcoming Super Bowl LVII as well promoting a message of female empowerment.

Advertisement

“I’m really excited to bring this iconic moment to the metaverse and share my music with a whole new audience in such a unique way,” said Saweetie. “As an artist, innovator, and football fan, to be able to perform during Super Bowl LVII weekend in this new world – Rhythm City on Roblox – is something I never imagined that I would be involved in. I am very grateful and happy about this opportunity. I can’t wait for fans to experience what we’ve created.”

Tap, tap, tap in! Tune in for the @Saweetie Super Bowl concert presented by @Intuit on #Roblox. This free virtual concert takes place in Rhythm City, our new music experience on Roblox. Premieres Feb 10 at 7pm ET through Feb 12. pic.twitter.com/1f6Q7BlYjb — Warner Music Group (@warnermusic) February 2, 2023

Alongside the concert, a collection of digital items will also be available via the Roblox marketplace while the NFL is also set to launch Super NFL Tycoon on Roblox, allowing players to act as an NFL manager.

“The Saweetie Super Bowl Concert will be an anchor entertainment event bringing fans together in the metaverse and further cementing the tradition of content innovation at the Super Bowl,” said Ed Kiang, vice president of video gaming at the NFL. “Working with Roblox has enabled us to create interactive shared experiences and with the virtual concert and Super NFL Tycoon we will unlock deeper fan engagement.”

Warner Music Group’s Rhythm City will go live on February 4 and will allow users to pick from several available jobs – ranging from music producer to dancer – and roleplay with fellow players.

In other news, Rihanna is set to make her live comeback on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, calling it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.

Advertisement

“You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right,” she added.

Elsewhere, Meta has reported that its metaverse division counted losses of almost £3.5billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.