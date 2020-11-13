Scalpers are re-selling PS5 and Xbox Series X for over $5,000 on eBay

Scalpers have begun flooding eBay with listings for the newly released PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles at exorbitant prices.

Following the launch of the next-gen consoles – the stock for both systems are reported to be extremely limited due to production and shipping issues stemming from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – scalpers have taken to eBay to re-sell the consoles at insane prices prices, with some going for over US$5,000.

A quick search on eBay finds results for thousands of listings for the Xbox Series X all of which cost well above above its console’s official retail price. Meanwhile. a search for the PS5 turns in close to 8000 results.

One of the most exorbitant prices found was for Xbox Series X with a starting bid of US$1,900, and going a flat $20,000 for an immediate purchase and shipping of the system.

Stock for the newly released consoles are expected to be limited going into 2021, with pre-orders having sold out within minutes. Moreover, the PS5 is currently only available to order online and cannot be purchased at physical retail outlets, as Sony wants to “keep gamers, retailers and staff safe”.

Earlier this week, Xbox chief Phil Spencer had revealed that the Xbox Series X and S were the biggest console launch in the company’s history. Spencer also stated that Microsoft is currently “working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible”.

In other PS5 news, a number of reports have surfaced indicating a storage glitch issue that have been causing a number of consoles to crash. The reported glitch seems to run when playing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered specifically, causing their screens to black out and kick into an external drive repair sequence.