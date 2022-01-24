Scalping service provider defends practice because it makes scalpers money

Scalper Jack Bayliss has defended the practice of scalping by saying that it provides “a good month’s salary” for people who buy up products and resell them at a higher price.

Speaking to Sky News (via PC Gamer), Bayliss tried to justify scalping by arguing that consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles are a luxury products, and tacked-on reselling fees shouldn’t be a problem for anyone who can already afford them.

“To me, owning the PS5 or an Xbox isn’t a necessity, it’s a luxury, okay? If you can afford to spend £450, spending the extra £100 should be pretty marginal, if you’ve got cash ready to splash on that.” said Bayliss.

Bayliss admitted that “yes, some families are gonna have to pay another £100,” but argued that for those opposed to scalping, “but what you don’t think about is our members, they’ve got 30 consoles, they’re making £100 on each one. And then they’re making a good month’s salary in a couple of days.”

The term scalping refers to the practice of buying up retail price scarcities such as consoles, graphics cards and clothing, then reselling it at a much higher price. Not only does scalping drive up the scarcity of these products, it also means that parents looking to buy them as presents for their children can find themselves unable to find them – or even afford them at the marked-up price set by scalpers.

Bayliss also argues that scalpers are “entrepreneurs” and says he’s “very in tune with my moral compass”.

Bayliss has a vested interest in promoting scalping, as his business is a subscription service that provides notifications for when retailers restock in-demand items. Speaking to Sky, Bayliss added that many of the users are “very young”.

In other news, Halo Infinite XP boosts lost during server outages cannot be replaced, according to 343 Industries.