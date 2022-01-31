‘Scarlet Nexus 2’ could offer an “even more mature” take on superhero powers

Scarlet Nexus 2 may involve an “even more mature” perspective than its predecessor, according to game director, Kenji Anabuki.

The news comes from an interview with Inverse. In the interview, Anabuki explains that while there have been no announcements regarding a sequel, he has some ideas. Crucially, he is interested in approaching the game’s superpowers in a “more mature” way.

Anabuki explained how he “would personally want to utilise the ‘superpower’ theme in areas other than battles”. By doing so, “the world and settings of the story could potentially be created to suit an even more mature audience; by exploring themes like the dangers of having or using superpowers”.

The interview also involved producer Keita Iizuka. Iizuka explained how he is keen to focus on offering more accessibility features. The original Scarlet Nexus “added several features after launch into the game based on user feedback”. Iizuka hopes to go further with the next instalment though. He explained how “paying…attention to industry trends and the newest user preferences” will help so that more players can enjoy the game.

Anabuki also offered his vision of a sequel. Mentioning the comic book-like cutscenes of the original, he added that he’s keen to “make [the new one] unique like the ones in Scarlet Nexus“. However, he wants to combine that with “being able to provide our fans with the most satisfying gaming experience”.

It’s uncertain for now where the sequel will continue from. Besides being able to follow the original game, it could pursue the story laid out in the TV version. Anabuki explains “at this moment, I couldn’t tell”.

Scarlet Nexus was added to Xbox Game Pass at the end of September 2021. Because of that, Iizuka believes it gave the game “a boost in publicity and popularity”. That could make the chances of a sequel more likely.

Elsewhere, Bayonetta 3‘s lead game designer has joined Tango Gameworks which is currently finishing Ghostwire: Tokyo.