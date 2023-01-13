‘Scarlet & Violet’ to use mystery Pokémon in upcoming 7-star Tera Raid

It’s been teased that the next Pokémon to feature in a 7-star Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will be a mystery.

So far, Charizard and Cinderace have featured in the 7-star Tera Raid but Game Freak is keeping the identity of the third Pokémon a secret for the time being.

However, it has confirmed it will be a poison Tera type, will be level 100 and have the mightiest mark.

The limited-time event will start on January 27 and run until January 29. During that time, the mystery raid boss will only be catchable once per save file. The event will also return on February 10 and run until February 12.

Fans on Reddit seem to think either Poison Greninja or Venusaur will be the mystery Pokémon.

Following that, a Valentine’s Day raid will run from February 13 to 15 and feature Tandemaus with a fairy Tera type.

It’s also been confirmed (via Serebii.net) that an update is coming to the game next month, aiming to fix various bugs and add “functionality”.

Scarlet & Violet introduced 107 new Pokémon to the game, with 293 existing ‘mons also available to catch.

Released last November, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet went on to sell over 10million copies in its first few days.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is a frustrating beast. I’ve enjoyed my time with it, and if you’re a Poké-fan you won’t begrudge it for the technical issues and design flaws, but it’s impossible to recommend when it feels so half-baked. There are good ideas here, but it feels like it would have benefited if developer Game Freak had been given a little more time to refine the numerous ideas here.”

