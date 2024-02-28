ScHoolboy Q seemingly confirms ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ appearance

ScHoolboy Q has seemingly confirmed his inclusion on the Grand Theft Auto 6 soundtrack.

Rockstar Games gave fans their first look at Grand Theft Auto 6 at the end of 2023, with the trailer quickly becoming the most-viewed game trailer in Twitter history.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will see players return to Vice City and follow the Bonnie & Clyde-inspired exploits of Lucia. Not much else is known about the game, with Rockstar giving a vague 2025 release window.

However, ScHoolboy Q has seemingly confirmed his music will feature on the official soundtrack. ScHoolboy Q’s music has previously been featured in Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA: Online.

Earlier this week, ScHoolboy Q took to social media to celebrate the ten year anniversary of his major label debut ‘Oxymoron’. “As long as you drop some heat for Grand Theft Auto 6 radio, we all Gucci,” said one fan.

“Ima be on tHere, don’t even trip,” replied ScHoolboy.

Ima be on tHere don’t even trip https://t.co/lsIchXz9QM — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) February 26, 2024

It comes weeks after T-Pain seemingly confirmed his involvement in the game.

Responding to a fan question about playing Grand Theft Auto Online, T-Pain explained that he used to be an active member of the GTA role-playing server NoPixel before being asked to quit because of the conflict of interest.

“I used to be on NoPixel, then I started working on Grand Theft Auto 6, and [Rockstar] told me I couldn’t do role-play anymore because it kind of goes against [their rules],” he explained.

Earlier this week, one fan revealed an impressive recreation of the GTA 6 trailer in Minecraft.

Elsewhere, ScHoolboy Q confirmed details of his first new album since 2019. ‘Blue Lips’ doesn’t have a release date just yet, but the rapper did share the album’s 17-song tracklist.

In other news, Nintendo has seemingly confirmed the release window of the Switch 2 as part of the announcement of Pokémon Legends Z-A.