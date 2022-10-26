Sci-fi VR adventure game ‘Hubris’ gets 2022 release date

A release date for sci-fi VR adventure game Hubris has been confirmed, with the “full-blown space saga” coming later this year.

Following the reveal of the official trailer at Gamescom back in August, it’s now been confirmed that Hubris will be released December 7 for PC.

“We were blown away by the response we saw at Gamescom and it’s really exciting to finally be able to lift the lid on the launch of Hubris in just over a month,” said Ives Agemans, CEO and game director at Cyborn.

“At Cyborn we know how important it is to make the most of the opportunities VR provides, and we think Hubris is going to serve as the next step for the genre, delivering an immersive experience that will push VR platforms forward,” the director continued.

The start of a “full-blown space saga”, Hubris is, according to the Steam listing, “a VR action-adventure game set in the unique and intriguing Hubris sci-fi universe. As a player, you take the role of a recruit in training to become an agent of the mighty and feared Order Of Objectivity, also known as the OOO. Together with pilot Lucia, you are sent to the planetoid belt of the Twin planet system to search for the mysterious agent Cyanha.”

“You will have to use all of your agility and strength to survive the harsh environment and wildlife on a planet which is being terraformed,” it continues. “Along the way, you will have to fight like a real OOO agent, learn how to craft weapons and control vehicles and other machinery. To succeed in your mission, you are going to need all the help you can get, as there are other factions eager to unravel the long-forgotten secrets of the OOO.”

Hubris will launch on Desktop VR platforms on December 7 and will cost £39.99. According to a press release, “Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR 2 and some other unannounced platforms will be available in 2023”.

In a hands-on preview, NME said “Hubris looks so good that it manages to make crash landing on an alien planet seem appealing. You’d be forgiven for gripping your controllers a little tightly as you plummet from the stars, but all of that smoke, fear and fire is worth it for your first glimpse at the Twin planet system.”

