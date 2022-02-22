‘Scorn’ gets 14 minutes of new gameplay

14 minutes of brand-new Scorn gameplay in 4K has been released, featuring first-person action and disturbing creatures.

The gameplay, which was captured on the Xbox Series X, shows the playable character traversing through a massive alien environment while avoiding and fighting several monsters.

The claustrophobic first-person gameplay is very reminiscent of Doom, and demonstrates the abilities of an alien weapon the character uses to not only kill creatures, but also access different parts of the environment.

The 14 minutes generally consist of venturing through similar-looking locations, but during the end of the gameplay, the player moves into a new area before it ends.

You can take a look at the 14-minute gameplay below:

Scorn is an upcoming biopunk survival horror game that started as a Kickstarter project and is scheduled to release on PC and Xbox Series X|S in October this year.

The horror game is “designed around the idea of ‘being thrown into the world’. Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself.”

Last year, Ljubomir Peklar, creative director of Scorn, apologised for a “hostile” update posted to Kickstarter, after telling backers to “just get a refund” if a lack of communication from the studio bothered them.

According to the studio in December, Peklar also shared that the development team had reached a significant milestone with the game reaching 75 per cent completion. “As we look ahead at the coming months, we will be focusing on completing the final 25 per cent of the content, followed by bug fixing and getting the game ready for the launch. We’re very excited to get our game in players’ hands and allow them to experience Scorn for themselves,” the developer said.

Elsewhere, Sony has revealed a first look at the PSVR2 headset.