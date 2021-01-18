‘Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game’ sets physical pre-order record for Limited Run Games

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game has set a new physical game pre-order record for publisher Limited Run Games.

Read More: The best games you missed in 2020

Limited Run Games president and owner Douglas Bogart revealed on Twitter that pre-orders for the physical verison Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game sold 45,000 copies on the Nintendo Switch alone, with an additional 15,000 units on the PS4.

Check out his tweets below.

For those asking PS4 is close to hitting 15K! Switch is definitely the preferred platform for this one! — Douglas (Dougie) Bogart (@LimitedRunDoug) January 18, 2021

Advertisement

Over the weekend, on January 16, Bogart had revealed that 25,000 copies of the game had been purcahsed by fans within just three hours of pre-orders going live. “Thank you so much for your support in making this our biggest release of all time!,” he said at the time. Pre-orders opened on Friday, January 15, and will run through February 28. Physical pre-orders bundles can be found here.

Developed by Ubisoft, Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game first released in 2010, before being removed from digital stores in 2014. The game’s re-release was announced in last September to coincide with the game – and film’s – 10th anniversary. The re-release of the game will be The Complete Edition, which comes with the base game, and its two DLC packs for Knives Chau and Wallace Wells.

Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game is currently available digitally on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. It also also available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S through backwards compatibility.

In other Ubisoft game news, the company has announced that it is working on an open-world Star Wars game in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. The game is reportedly in very early development, with its team still being in the recruitment phase.