Scottish Games Awards announces winners in 12 categories

The Scottish Games Awards took place last night (October 27) as part of Scottish Games Week, and the winners of the first-ever awards have now been announced.

Taking place at Malmaison in Dundee, the awards were arranged to showcase gaming achievements throughout Scotland with categories ranging from best large-budget game through to a special Stewart Gilray award for community spirit.

The winners were selected by a range of games industry experts including Brian Baird, technical director at Bethesda Games Studios Austin, Steven Hamill, COO at Scottish Edge, Jo Twist, CEO of UK Interactive Entertainment (UKIE), Joe Donnelly, feature writer at GamesRadar+, Alisdair Gunn, director at Glasgow City Innovation District, Keza MacDonald, video games editor at The Guardian and Jim Trinca, video games journalist and producer.

Advertisement

The judging panel was chaired by journalist and author Chris Scullion who said, “It’s been a huge honour to chair the judging panel for the inaugural Scottish Games Awards. The quality of the nominees is a perfect indicator of the enormous degree of talent that can be found in the Scottish games industry, and I’m looking forward to the awards (and Scottish Games Week as a whole) acting as a catalyst to help the industry grow from strength to strength.”

The full list of winners is:

The awards were announced as a conclusion to Scottish Games Week which was created with the intention of bringing together the gaming ecosystem and educational institutions via a series of curated events.

In other gaming news, players entering the recently-launched Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox or PC have found the crossplay toggle is missing, leaving them unable to choose not to matchmake with those on other platforms.