Scottish Games Steam Sale kicks off to raise money for Glasgow Children’s Hospital

A Scottish Games Sale on Steam will fundraise for Glasgow Children’s Hospital and support children who have long stays with game consoles, board games and adapted gaming equipment.

From September 8 to September 14, an assortment of games from Scottish studios will be spotlighted by the sale. “Scotland is known for its rugged landscapes, warm people and vivid storytelling, and there’s no better place to see these things flourish than in the Scottish Games Industry,” said Steam.

Proceeds will go to the Games For The Weans campaign and the Glasgow Children’s Hospital charity encouraged supporters to donate what they can to the funds for games for young patients.

Advertisement

As the biggest children’s hospital in the country, health professionals treat and care for 500 children every day. In Benji’s case, his family have travelled 200 miles from their home in the Scottish Highlands to treat him for his cancer. Though he’s separated from his friends, playing video games in hospital “helps him to relax and provides a vital distraction from his illness”. Check out the campaign below:

A selection of games in the sale include Clanfolk, Eschaton, From The Depths, Monstrum, Monstrum 2, Observation, Phogs!, Stories Untold, Tray Racers, Viewfinder and Reigns and its Game Of Thrones spin-off. More are to be added to the Steam sale in the future, and a few like Farewell North and Horror Stories: Harvest Hunt have free demos for players to try out.

Alternatively, supporters could come along to the Sponsored Walk, the Great Scottish Run or the Kiltwalk events, or start a charity stream or sponsored games night to raise funds and awareness for Games For The Weans.

In other gaming news, American actor Charles Martinet shared his next steps after stepping down from the role of Mario and becoming the series’ ambassador.