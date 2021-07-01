‘Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life’ includes another post-game crossover

Players who have completed Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life have discovered that another surprising crossover area is available to explore.

Note: This story contains spoilers for something that occurs after the main story of Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life.

After completing the latest Pirates Of The Caribbean crossover, players are able to visit the shipwreck of Captain Kate Capsize, a character from the 1991 game Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge.

The secret area can be discovered after the events of A Pirate’s Life and allows players to find tidbits of lore revealing what happened to the Captain all those years ago.

As the shipwreck is approached, the theme tune for The Secret Of Monkey Island begins to play and a commendation – ‘Secret Of The Grave’ – is unlocked.

Further exploration reveals that Captain Kate Capsize was on a journey for vengeance, searching for the man who framed her in Monkey Island 2. The man in question is the main protagonist Guybrush Threepwood, who had her sent to jail for crimes she didn’t commit.

By using a key to get further into the ship, journal entries reveal that Captain Capsize believed Threepwood had fled to the Sea Of Thieves. At this point for her, it’s too late to continue the search, as she notes in her journal “I think I might be slightly dead.”

As Kotaku notes, the extra crossover isn’t too much of a stretch – as well as owning Pirates Of The Caribbean, Disney also owns Lucasfilm, so both titles are still under one umbrella.

This short easter egg is the first Monkey Island appearance in almost 12 years – the last entry to the series was released as a graphic adventure game by Telltale Games back in 2009.

