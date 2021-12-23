‘Sea Of Thieves’ celebrates 5million Steam sales

Despite only being available on the Steam storefront for around a year and a half, Sea Of Thieves has reached 5million players on the platform.

In a recent developer blog, (spotted by PCGamesN) Rare announced the new milestone for their online pirate adventure, which also recently surpassed 25million players across all platforms. In it they celebrate some benchmarks reached for discussions and guides, as well as thanking all the players who have participated so far.

Rare is also giving away a new emote for players of the game on all platforms. Anyone who enters Sea of Thieves between December 22, and December 29, will receive the “All Together Now!” emote automatically.

“As we’re never ones to shy away from a celebration, we’re marking this latest milestone of five million Steam sales with a special gift for the whole community over the next week. All you have to do is jump in and play Sea of Thieves at any time between December 22nd at 14:00 and December 29th at 23:59 and you’ll receive the All Together Now! Emote for free. Great for keeping the band on beat when you’re out carolling!”

It also reminds potential players that Sea of Thieves is currently half-off on Steam due to the Winter Sale.

Season Five of the pirating simulator was released on December 2, bringing a large amount of content based on The Pirates of the Caribbean. It also allows players to bury and retrieve items from others, ride a rowboat with a cannon attached, and introduces a hundred new levels of rewards.

