‘Sea of Thieves’ Season 10 postponed to October for “team’s wellbeing”

Rare announced a delay to Sea of Thieves Season 10, rationalising that the postponement to October will give the team enough time to deliver the new features and look after their wellbeing.

“It’s not a decision we’ve taken lightly, and we share your disappointment that it’s something we’ve needed to do. However, after careful consideration, we firmly believe that it’s the best thing to do for the quality of the release, the sustainability of our development process and the wellbeing of our team,” explained head of community Christina McGrath in a post to the game’s official website.

Usually, seasons in Sea of Thieves last for three months. This time though, Season 9 and its Plunder Pass, Chests of Fortune and new Captain’s and Legend Voyages have been active in the game for more than four months.

“Even when we can sense the frustration from various pockets of players, we know that Sea of Thieves’ community remains the best in gaming,” continued McGrath. Season 10 will now release on October 19.

In the interim, the community will get the remainder of The Legend of Monkey Island Tall Tales across August and September, with The Journey to Mêlée Island available now.

This crossover didn’t involve creator Ron Gilbert at all, with the director, co-designer and co-writer of The Secret of Monkey Island stating that it “happened behind [his] back.” The missions adapt the classics’ point-and-click mechanics for the puzzles in Sea of Thieves with freely explorable versions of both Mêlée Island and Monkey Island.

McGrath mentioned a Gold & Glory Weekend that will be held from August 4 to August 7, as well as a Legends Week, and a Community Weekend with a “special” theme scheduled for September.

