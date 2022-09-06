‘Sea Of Thieves’ to boost XP in celebration of Talk Like A Pirate Day

Sea Of Thieves is celebrating Talk Like A Pirate Day with an XP-boosting community event featuring player rewards.

As a recent Xbox Wire blog post explains, the celebrations are set to begin on September 15 and will run through to September 20. The main event, however, is the Season Seven’s Community Day which will begin on September 17 and run for 24 hours (via Eurogamer).

On this day, a “generous” Renown XP boost will be applied to all Sea Of Thieves activities. However, players will be able to get more XP by partaking in the special Twitter event that will coincide with the celebrations.

By using the #SeaofThievesCommunityDay hashtag on Twitter during the event, the Community Emissary Grade will increase, meaning gold and XP will go up, but capping at 2.5 times the usual rate.

Sea Of Thieves players will first be rewarded with a free ‘Arrrgh!’ emote when they log in to commemorate the occasion, along with the Merchant Alliance fireworks.

Additional celebratory features include discounts in the premium Pirate Emporium store, as well as a second free, emote from the same store named the ‘Ranting Rogue.’

Developer Rare will also be boosting the spawn rate of Ancient Skeletons in-game once the Community Emissary Grade reaches level five. When the Ancient Skeletons are killed, they drop Ancient Coins to spend in the Pirate Emporium.

Sea Of Thieves Season 7 launched on August 4 and finally delivered on the long-awaited “Captaincy” feature which allowed players the ability to captain their own ships. Season 7’s release was soon followed by the Adventure ‘A Hunter’s Cry’ on August 18.

