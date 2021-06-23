After the release of the Pirates Of the Caribbean update for Sea Of Thieves, the game has topped the Steam charts.

In the past 24-hours, 63,069 players have played the first-person pirate adventure game after the highly-anticipated A Pirate’s Life update finally launched, while also bringing the game to the top of the Steam global top-seller chart.

The Pirates of the Caribbean update brings with it the iconic movie characters Jack Sparrow and Davey Jones, as well as its ships The Black Pearl and The Flying Dutchman.

A Pirate’s Life is split across five “Tall Tales” and is “packed with secrets and side-quests”. The expansion finds the players rescuing Jack Sparrow from his prison and “witness the power of the world’s greatest Pirate Treasure” which Jack has stolen.

Right now, Sea Of Thieves is offering a 33 per cent discount, bringing the price down from £34.99 to £23.44 on Steam.

A Pirate’s Life is a part of Sea Of Thieves Season 3 and is a free update for PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players.

The expansion was announced during Xbox and Bethesda‘s E3 2021 showcase where the companies also revealed more information on Halo Infinite and Stalker 2.

In addition, Bethesda announced the next game from Arkane Studios. Redfall is an open-world co-op game launching in Summer 2022 exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC, and is coming to Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that Forza Horizon 5 will bring back seasonal weather, but with a new change.