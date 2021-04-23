Season 3 of ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ will dampen the best guns

Call Of Duty: Warzone’s season 3 update will introduce several new weapons, but reduce the power of some of the game’s most overpowered guns.

Raven Software has released the patch notes for season 3 of Call Of Duty: Warzone, revealing some of the changes fans can expect, both now and in the future. The notes boast four more multiplayer maps, six new weapons, events, classic updates, and the next chapter of Zombies.

The FFAR 1, one of Call Of Duty: Warzone’s most powerful weapons, will now do less overall damage – along with tweaks to specific damage values per area. The AUG rifle and M16 will also be diluted, taking longer to fire and having less impact on neck damage specifically.

The Season Three update will go live in #Warzone at 9 PM PT! 🚀 Check out our patch notes for the details on fixes, balancing, and the Weapons, Blueprints, Operators, and more in the new Battle Pass. Be sure to tune back in at Noon PT tomorrow! https://t.co/ufEw7aONcu pic.twitter.com/C4VbBrgBXD — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 22, 2021

Advertisement

During the first week of the update, two new weapons will be included in the season 3 battle pass (for both Call Of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War). The PPSh-41, a quick-firing submachine gun, and the K31 sniper will arrive with the new season, but players can also unlock the LC-10 SMG and the FARA 83 by completing various tasks and seasonal challenges.

New Store Bundles are also coming to the Call Of Duty battle royale, according to the patch notes, “including some seriously sinister new villains, as well as Tracer Packs, Mastercraft and Reactive Weapon Blueprints, and more.” A selection of new Prestige levels from 50 – 1000 are included, as well as unlockable new Operators.

Call Of Duty: Warzone recently surpassed 100 million players. Publisher Activision Blizzard shared the news via Twitter on Wednesday (April 21).

“Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn’t be Warzone without you,” the tweet said. The news comes 13 months after the launch of the free-to-play battle royale launched in March 2020.