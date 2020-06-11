Season 4 of ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ and ‘Warzone’ has dropped

The new season for ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare‘ and ‘Warzone‘ has dropped, bringing a wide arrange of new content with it.

Read More: Battle royales are changing the way we play video games for the better

Both games have received a substantial update today, including new maps, game modes and weapons for players to get their hands on.

First off, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare has added three new maps to its roster, completely free for all players who download the new update.

Zhokov Scrapyard: A remake of the popular map from Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

A remake of the popular map from Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Barakett Promenade: This is a new Ground War map, stripped from Warzone itself so players will familiar with its surroundings.

This is a new Ground War map, stripped from Warzone itself so players will familiar with its surroundings. Trench: Placing you deep within the ground, Trenches is built around close-quarters combat. But daring players can climb onto level ground to test their strength.

Advertisement

Alongside these three new maps, an additional three new game modes have been added. Team Defender is a team-based mode in which one player holds the flag while the rest of the team defends them. All Or Nothing plays as a free-for-all game mode where each player is equipped with nothing but a pistol and a throwing knife. Finally, One In The Chamber returns from past games in the series in which players have a pistol with only one bullet and must kill another player with it to gain more.

Warzone brings some substantial changes to the game with mid-game events which are set to shake up firefights. The first event is Jailbreak which will revive all players – even those who have perished in the Gulag – back to the fight. Fire Sale will bring discounts of up to 80% at buy stations for a single minute. The last inclusion is Supply Chopper, where helicopters will enter the map for players to shoot down and gain loot for their team.

Much like Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone has received a few new modes too. A 50 vs 50 game mode known as Warzone Rumble will bring huge teams to the fray for the first time. Juggernaut Royale will drop multiple care packages containing a powerful juggernaut killstreak for players to utilise, becoming a force to be reckoned with.

A realism mode has also been incorporated into the playlists, which uses the series popular mode with minimal HUD and increased damage brought to Warzone.

The Season 4 Battle Pass is also included, which brings fan favourite character Captain Price as an unlockable operator to play as. Additionally, players will be able to unlock new weapons such as the Fennec SMG and the CR-56 assault rifle.

Advertisement

The substantial update is 44GB on PC, 32GB on PS4 and 44GB on Xbox One.

Xbox One users have come forward since the update’s release to say that their updates have clocked in at 84GB, opposed to the previously announced 44GB download. Activision have since come forward on its official Twitter support page to announce that this issue has been resolved.