Second lawsuit filed over ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, CD Projekt RED confirms

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED has revealed that a second lawsuit has been filed against the company over the game’s buggy launch.

The Polish developer shared the news via a regulatory announcement released on January 15, confirming that a second class action lawsuit has been filed against them in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

CD Projekt RED says that the new claim is similar in subject and scope to the first lawsuit, which was filed by the Manhattan-based Rosen Law Firm late last year. That lawsuit, filed on behalf on CDPR investors, highlighted how the game “was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or PlayStation systems due to an enormous number of bugs”.

Advertisement

CDPR also noted that the new lawsuit “does not specify the quantity of damages sought” and that the studio will “undertake vigorous action to defend itself against any such claims”.

The second lawsuit comes just a week after CDPR co-founder Marcin Iwiński issued a public apology to players for Cyberpunk 2077’s problematic launch in December. He also noted that the decision to release the game was made by its board of directors and had nothing to do with the development team.

Shortly after the apology was released aired, Bloomberg published a report that suggested the game’s development team knew the game wasn’t ready for wide release, and claimed that the demo shown at E3 in 2018 was “almost entirely fake”.

The report prompted a response from studio head Adam Badowski, who explained that the difference between the demo and the final game are a natural part of the development process. “That’s what the ‘work in progress’ watermark is for,” Badowski said.

CDPR is currently under investigation by Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) over the game’s buggy launch, how CDPR plans to fix the game and how refunds are being handled.