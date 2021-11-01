Sega and Microsoft team up to “create new strategic titles”

Sega has announced that it is entering a “strategic alliance” with Microsoft to explore creating new strategic games together.

In a press release posted earlier today (November 1), Sega has shared that it has “agreed in principle” with Microsoft to explore “ways for Sega to produce large-scale, global games in a next-generation development environment built on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform”.

The statement mentions the phrase “Super Game”, which Sega details will be “a new initiative for developing new and innovative titles” with a focus on global communities and “IP utilisation”.

Advertisement

Sega president Yukio Sugino has shared that “by considering a strategic partnership with Microsoft, we seek to further advance our game development so that our titles can be enjoyed by fans all over the world”.

Meanwhile, Microsoft CVP Sarah Bond has said that she looks forward to seeing Sega “explore new ways to create unique gaming experiences for the future using Microsoft cloud technologies”.

Both Sega and Microsoft have found major successes in the strategy genre, with Xbox Game Studios‘ recent title Age Of Empires 4 launching to a positive reaction from fans and critics alike.

In our own Age Of Empires 4 review, we gave the title a four out of five and described it as “a must-play for strategy fans”.

Meanwhile, Sega-owned Creative Assembly is moving closer to the launch of Total War: Warhammer 3, which was recently pushed back to an “early 2022” release date.

Advertisement

As that release window draws close, the studio has been sharing a look at the campaign mechanics for several factions including Kislev, Khorne and Tzeentch.

In other news, Sucker For Love: First Date is a romance sim and visual novel that will let players summon – and date – three eldritch monstrosities.