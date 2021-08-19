Sega announces Master System games included within ‘Lost Judgment’

Sega has revealed which eight Master System games will be playable within Lost Judgment when it releases on September 24.

Announced via the game’s developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Twitter account, the list includes Alex Kidd in Miracle World, Fantasy Zone, Penguin Land, Quartet, Enduro Racer, Woody Pop, Maze Hunter 3-D, and Secret Command.

Here are the 8 SEGA Master System games playable in Lost Judgment! Which of these classic gems will you dive into first? 🕹️ Alex Kidd in Miracle World

🕹️ Fantasy Zone

🕹️ Penguin Land

🕹️ Quartet

🕹️ Enduro Racer

🕹️ Woody Pop

🕹️ Maze Hunter 3-D

🕹️ Secret Command#LostJudgment pic.twitter.com/HP7ZVhlraS — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) August 19, 2021

Advertisement

For many, the standout game will be a side-scrolling platformer, Alex Kidd in Miracle World, which was built into many Master System and Master System II consoles back in the 1980s. Still, the others will appeal to nostalgia fans too. Notably, Secret Command was a re-release of Rambo: First Blood Part II, albeit without the official license.

All these games are playable because Lost Judgment includes a playable Master System in protagonist Takayuki Yagami’s office, replacing the pinball machine seen in the previous game, Judgment, and the OutRun arcade machine seen in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrade, Judgment Remastered.

This is the first time that players have used a home console within the Yakuza and Judgment series of games, with previous games focusing on Sega arcade hits such as Super Hang-On and Virtua Fighter 2.

Lost Judgment is the sequel to 2018’s Yakuza spin-off Judgment and will be released worldwide on September 24 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A “legal suspense action game”, it aims to retain the fast-paced nature of the original rather than using the turn-based RPG system seen in Yakuza Like a Dragon.