Sega announces plans to release “Super Game” within next five years

Sega is planning to develop and release what’s been referred to as a ‘Super Game’ within the next five years, according to a recent financial presentation.

As reported in VGC, a results presentation for the fiscal year ending March 2021 gave an indication of the Japanese company’s future plans.

Prepared by its holding company Sega Sammy, the slide that jumps out is labelled under its “Priority Strategy for 5 years” titled “Creation of Super Game”.

According to the chart, Sega predicts that the game’s profitability will start off low as it’s a new IP but also that it will have high growth potential as it can expand globally.

The presentation also shows that Sega plans to make its existing IP become global brands, citing Sonic the Hedgehog, Phantasy Star Online 2, Persona 5, Yakuza, and Total War as its main brands.

While this unknown ‘Super Game’ forms the main strategy, another tab indicates that during this time, Sega will also be working on expanding its library of older IP.

A slide titled “Utilization of IP Assets” gives examples of past IP (including dormant IP) that could be considered for remasters, remakes and reboots.

The examples of past Sega IP listed from the slide includes: Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Space Channel 5, Rez, Panzer Dragoon, NiGHTS, Shinobi, Virtua Fighter, Altered Beast, House of the Dead, Streets of Rage, and Soul Hackers.

Some of the above have already been given a revival by via third party developers, such as Streets of Rage 4 and the upcoming House of the Dead: Remake.

More recently, Sega announced Lost Judgment, which will release globally in September.